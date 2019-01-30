Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 624 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 256.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,030 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Entergy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,872.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,460 shares of company stock worth $10,743,372. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $71.95 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

WARNING: “Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 624 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-sells-624-shares-of-entergy-co-etr.html.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.