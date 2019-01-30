Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

