Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 10,798 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S (VMBS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 161.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 85.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

