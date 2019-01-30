Duke Realty (DRE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.43 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

