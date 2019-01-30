Dover (DOV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-3% YoY to $7.14-7.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Dover from $5.68 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dover from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.
NYSE DOV traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 586,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
