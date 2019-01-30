Dover (DOV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-3% YoY to $7.14-7.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Dover from $5.68 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dover from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.

NYSE DOV traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 586,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

