Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.4% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 250,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 58,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

