Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 631.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $57.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

