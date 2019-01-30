Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

FDX opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $267.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

