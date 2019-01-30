Domtar Corp (UFS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Domtar by 61.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFS opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Domtar from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domtar from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

