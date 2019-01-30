Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $22.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $23.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,410. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.