Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.65 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley set a $67.00 price objective on Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $233,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $389,244.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/dolby-laboratories-dlb-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.