DMarket Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00005576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. DMarket has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $171,058.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01895309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00176786 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00204618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029138 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

