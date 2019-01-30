Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 2,271,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,252,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DO. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DNB Markets upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.99.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,385 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $167,769,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,141,502 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $115,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,779,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $115,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 6.2% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,440,119 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143,359 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

