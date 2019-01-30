Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00023091 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a market cap of $2.49 million and $1,479.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,100,900 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

