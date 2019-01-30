DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.32. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of DHT from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

