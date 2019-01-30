Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Etsy (ETSY)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Shares of ETSY opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,835,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

