Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

DGC stock opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Detour Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70.

In related news, insider Edward William Drew Anwyll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.70, for a total value of C$160,500.00. Also, insider Alberto Francis Heredia sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total transaction of C$183,570.00. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,070 in the last 90 days.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

