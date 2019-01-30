Derrick Sung Sells 9,068 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Derrick Sung sold 9,068 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $762,074.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.75. 409,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.63. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

