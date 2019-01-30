Dennis J. Wilson Sells 1,379,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $199,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $148.61. 1,379,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,465. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $164.79.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.