Dennis J. Wilson Sells 1,379,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $199,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $148.61. 1,379,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,465. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $164.79.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/dennis-j-wilson-sells-1379000-shares-of-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-stock.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.