Delphy Price Tops $0.0639 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Delphy has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.01930063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00178077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00204026 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,620,274 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

