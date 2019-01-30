Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 83,432 Shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,432 shares during the period. Flowserve accounts for about 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Flowserve worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Flowserve to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve to $50.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

