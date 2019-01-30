Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,780 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,980 shares of company stock worth $34,457,327. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

