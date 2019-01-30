Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSE:MLM opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $238.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.07 per share, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $205.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

