Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 403 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

