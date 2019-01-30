Datawallet Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $898,074.00 and $5,714.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.01907116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00176944 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00204187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028920 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

