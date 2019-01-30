Danaher (DHR) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. Danaher also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-4.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.23.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. 825,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Danaher has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $5,430,930.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,645 shares of company stock worth $11,269,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

