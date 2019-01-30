DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK)

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH alerts:

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRBK. ValuEngine lowered MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

MRBK stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.04% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.