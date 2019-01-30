DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.07 million.

FMBH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 198.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 49.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 20.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 272,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 2,821 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

