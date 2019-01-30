D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,292 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 277.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,055,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $269,016,000. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 523.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after purchasing an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

