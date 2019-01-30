Curtiss-Wright (CW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rising trade activities along with increasing need for replacing aging fleet with new airplanes has been fueling the Curtiss-Wright’s commercial aerospace business. The company also expects to supply a variety of ancillary plant products and services to this plant, thereby reflecting solid demand for its power segment’s products. The current U.S. administration is in favor of increasing budgetary provisions for the nation’s defense. This, in turn, should prove to be conducive to defense OEMs like Curtiss-Wright. However, Curtiss-Wright is subject to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for Curtiss-Wright. Cost reduction remains a major challenge for the companies that operate in nuclear power market like Curtiss-Wright. Its shares lost wider than its industry in the past 12 months.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CW. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.64. 38,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $216,590.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,732 shares of company stock worth $1,835,055. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

