CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 46,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,338. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. CSX’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

