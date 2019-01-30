Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 1,039,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 960,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 3.48.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe purchased 90,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $2,185,067.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $2,177,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 918.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $122,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $250,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

