Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Stock

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000.

AAXJ opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

