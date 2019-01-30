Cree (CREE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.66.

CREE opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Cree has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -320.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cree by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cree by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cree by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,954 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

