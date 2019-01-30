Cree (CREE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.66.
CREE opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Cree has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -320.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
