Creditbit (CRB) Market Cap Reaches $59,633.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 70.2% lower against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market cap of $59,633.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.01991885 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007781 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00002035 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003873 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,900,214 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org . The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.