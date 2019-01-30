Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $166.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $158.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $29,684.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total value of $2,358,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,865.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,724 shares of company stock worth $6,100,662. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 28,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

