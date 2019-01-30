Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 340 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 359 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Societe Generale set a CHF 270 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 311 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 330.44.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.