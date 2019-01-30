Credit Acceptance (CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.37. 129,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $297.63 and a one year high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 36.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.38.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total value of $4,024,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

