Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $71,794.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Cream has a total market cap of $71,794.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.01961528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00464508 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020815 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024508 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

