Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Harris (HRS)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harris (NYSE:HRS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.88.

HRS opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harris will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRS. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Harris by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Harris during the third quarter worth $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Harris during the third quarter worth $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Harris by 2,067.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harris by 879.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

