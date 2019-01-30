Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

