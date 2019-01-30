Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

