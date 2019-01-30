Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 57.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 248,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

NSC stock opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $127.79 and a 1 year high of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

