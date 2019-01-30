Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $220.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/country-club-trust-company-n-a-buys-new-holdings-in-ishares-russell-2000-growth-etf-iwo.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.