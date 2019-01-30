Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (COT) Senior Officer John C. Drake Acquires 241,000 Shares

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT) Senior Officer John C. Drake bought 241,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 588,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,419,386.37.
John C. Drake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 27th, John C. Drake sold 239,000 shares of Cotinga Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$13,145.00.
Shares of CVE:COT opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$1.02.
Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.
Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.