Corvus Gold (CORVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Corvus Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.
OTCMKTS:CORVF opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.72.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.