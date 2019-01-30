Corvus Gold (CORVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Corvus Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CORVF opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac sold 100,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peggy Wu sold 125,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $191,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,041,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,769 in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

