CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce $240,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $650,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $750,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $6.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,015. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

