Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,995 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,726,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after buying an additional 67,063 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 431,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

PAYX stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

