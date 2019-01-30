Continental Resources (CLR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources’ large and geographically diversified asset base includes resources in the Bakken Shale as well as the STACK and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma. Even though the majority of the company’s total production is oil (55.4% in third- quarter 2018), Continental Resources is not affected by the unfavorable oil price environment since the breakeven prices in the respective operating plays are considerably lower than the current commodity price. However, as of Sep 30, 2018, the company had around $6 billion in total debt, with a debt to capitalization ratio of 50.1%, much higher than the industry’s 44.6%. This reflects the weakness in its balance sheet and can restrict the company’s financial flexibility, thus limiting its growth. Increasing operating expenses are also a concern”

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley set a $49.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy clr rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 189.1% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $4,097,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 31.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,225,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,677,000 after purchasing an additional 290,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

