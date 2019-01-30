Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (CLY)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CLY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,379 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 179,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,379,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLY opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of The BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year United States Corporate & Yankees Index (the Underlying Index), which includes debt securities issued publicly by United States corporations and United States dollar-denominated, publicly issued debt of non- United States corporations, non- United States government debt and supranational debt.

